Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $65.82 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 471,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $65,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

IFF opened at $143.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $145.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

