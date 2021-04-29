Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.28% of Teradyne worth $56,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,554 shares of company stock valued at $23,897,760. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.