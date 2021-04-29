Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $59,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $134.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.40 and a 12 month high of $134.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

