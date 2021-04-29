Rockland Trust Co. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,210.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,198.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

