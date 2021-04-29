Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.95-9.35 EPS.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,686. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $177.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

