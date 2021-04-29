Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $248.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.93.

ROK traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $177.80 and a one year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

