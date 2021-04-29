Rollins, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Rollins has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ROL opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

