Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Price Target Raised to $2.90

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.60 to $2.90 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.57.

OTCMKTS:ROGFF opened at $1.72 on Monday. Roxgold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

