Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roxgold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.49.

Shares of TSE ROXG opened at C$2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.64. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$794.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

