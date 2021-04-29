Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $137.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.31.
Shares of KMB opened at $129.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
