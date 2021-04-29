Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $137.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of KMB opened at $129.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

