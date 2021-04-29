Royal Bank of Canada Increases Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $117.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.58. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $112.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,185. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

