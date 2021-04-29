Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $76.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.95.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Brinker International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,488,000 after acquiring an additional 253,784 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Brinker International by 91,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brinker International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Brinker International by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.