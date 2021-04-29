RPC (NYSE:RES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

RES stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $26,725,229.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $2,369,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

