Rubic Market Capitalization Reaches $33.22 Million (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Rubic has a total market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rubic has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00063019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00278091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.37 or 0.01111065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00723986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.84 or 1.00152476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,700,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

