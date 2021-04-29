Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $14.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

