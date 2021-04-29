Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Truist

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price lifted by Truist from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on R. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 107,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.