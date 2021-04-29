Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.50. Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.500-5.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on R. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. 552,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,485. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.