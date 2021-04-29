SafeCoin Market Cap Reaches $4.51 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $1,125.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,497.08 or 1.00204407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00041918 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.37 or 0.01228934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.14 or 0.00526126 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.05 or 0.00395407 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00153680 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003926 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

