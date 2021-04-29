Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 49,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,967. Safran has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

