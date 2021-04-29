Salem Media Group (SALM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. On average, analysts expect Salem Media Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $52,573. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

