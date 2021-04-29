Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €35.00 ($41.18) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SZG. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.14 ($31.93).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €27.48 ($32.33) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. Salzgitter has a one year low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a one year high of €28.60 ($33.65).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

