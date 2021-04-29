San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 325 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned 0.19% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMOM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 646.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $42.25.

