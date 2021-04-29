San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $348.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $120.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.85 and its 200 day moving average is $278.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

