San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOON opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $51.28.

