San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $290,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $144.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.23.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

