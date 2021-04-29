Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SC stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. 1,054,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

SC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

