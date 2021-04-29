Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRPT. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.18.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $70.05 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $68.04 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

