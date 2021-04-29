Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Insider Nicholas Yates Acquires 70,422 Shares

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) insider Nicholas Yates purchased 70,422 shares of Saunders International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$50,422.15 ($36,015.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 11th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 11th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Saunders International’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Saunders International Limited engages in the design, construction, and maintenance of steel bulk liquid storage facilities, tanks, and road and rail bridges in Australia. The company also manufactures precast concrete products for transport infrastructure projects; and provides a range of specialized services for the maintenance of commercial, industrial, and marine infrastructure and assets.

