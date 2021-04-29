SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.23. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

