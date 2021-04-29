Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

