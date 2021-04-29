Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Increased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.50. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,687. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.14 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.