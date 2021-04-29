Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Raised by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.32. 6,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.14 and a 1 year high of $141.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

