Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $25,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after buying an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after buying an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 391,267 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.