Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $102.01. 15,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,223. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

