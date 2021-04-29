SciPlay Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,312 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,061% compared to the typical volume of 959 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SciPlay by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after buying an additional 1,027,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

