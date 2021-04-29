S&CO Inc. Has $33.40 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.98 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.06. The company has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.