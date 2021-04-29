Scotiabank Increases First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$51.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.67.

Get First National Financial alerts:

FN opened at C$52.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.11 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.03.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 6,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,537,852 shares in the company, valued at C$366,414,985.72.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.