Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $44.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

SEE traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.54. 9,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

