Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.69

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.69 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 8752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Several research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

