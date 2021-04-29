Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for NRG Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.78. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.72.

NRG opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

