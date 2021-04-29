Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 191,902 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $9,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $3,616,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

