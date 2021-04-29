SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,018 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $22,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. Truist raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

SEAS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

