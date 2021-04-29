Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

SECYF opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

