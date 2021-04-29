Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

SES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.98.

TSE:SES opened at C$4.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$660.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.70. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$4.56.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.20%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$107,924.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,843,510.59. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$215,824.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at C$1,289,796.89.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

