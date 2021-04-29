Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) vs. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Financial Survey

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Security Federal alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Security Federal and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20

First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 41.49%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Security Federal.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 11.82% 5.53% 0.53% First Bancorp 24.81% 8.36% 1.09%

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Bancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Security Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security Federal and First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $46.03 million 2.39 $7.79 million N/A N/A First Bancorp $308.70 million 3.94 $92.05 million $3.10 13.78

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal.

Volatility and Risk

Security Federal has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Security Federal on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.