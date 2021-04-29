Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

SMLR opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.38 million, a PE ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average is $89.70. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. Research analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,488. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

