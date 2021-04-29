Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 372 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.10.

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $210.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $210.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.47 and its 200 day moving average is $174.78. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

