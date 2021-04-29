Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $136,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

