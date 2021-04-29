Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Bank of America started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.