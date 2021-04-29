Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

